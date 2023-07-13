Grease Sing-a-Long coming to State Theatre New Jersey

I got chills, they’re multiplying, and I’m losing control

Why? Out of excitement for the announcement of the Grease Sing-a-Long taking place at the State Theatre New Jersey. It sounds electrifying.

I know what you’re thinking: tell me more, tell me more!

You can celebrate the 45th anniversary of Grease by donning your leather jacket or your pinkest poodle skirt and belting out your favorite songs from the classic movie musical.

Oh, those Summer Nights

For those who need a reminder, here’s the plot according to IMDb:

Good girl Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) and greaser Danny Zuko (John Travolta) fell in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they're now in the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance?

Whether you consider yourself a T-bird, a Pink Lady or even a beauty school dropout, this event sounds like it’s going to be a night of nostalgic fun.

It’ll also be a night of Jersey pride: not only does the film star Englewood, NJ’s John Travolta, but the title track is performed by none other than ‘Jersey Boy,’ Frankie Valli.

Grease is the word, is the word that you heard. It's got a groove, it's got a meaning

State Theatre New Jersey’s Grease Sing-a-Long will take place on Sat. Aug. 5 starting at 8:00 p.m. The theatre is located at 15 Livingston Avenue in New Brunswick, NJ.

For those “hopelessly devoted” to the movie, you can purchase tickets here.

Feeling nostalgic now that you know it's the 45th anniversary of Grease? Can you believe that the following songs have now been around for half a century?

Back to Grease, Travolta is one of the better known actors from the Garden State, but did you know that these actor are also from NJ?

