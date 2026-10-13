NJ’s Great Adventure Closes Coaster After Fatal Accident in Georgia
A roller coaster accident at Six Flags Over Georgia has resulted in the death of one person, and left several others injured.
Due to the accident, out of caution, Six Flags has temporarily closed nine roller coasters at other parks it runs, including one at the Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.
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Fatal Roller Coaster Accident in Georgia
The fatal accident on one of the coasters at Six Flags Over Georgia happened shortly before 4pm Monday, according to CBS News.
CBS News is reporting that the Goliath roller coaster is where the accident took place. Riders were evacuated from the ride following the accident.
Another news agency, 11alive.com, says several riders say a man was ejected from the ride, and then was struck by the coaster three times. His body hit other riders before falling onto the roof of another attraction below the tracks.
New Jersey's Six Flag Great Adventure Closes Roller Coaster
The Nitro roller coaster at Great Adventure in Jackson has temporarily been closed after the fatal accident in Georgia.
KSLA.com says Six Flags has decided to temporarily close nine coasters nationwide that are similar to the coaster in Georgia.
The Great Adventure website calls Nitro a hypercoaster that includes a 233-foot hill, "where you'll catch a glimpse of Philadelphia." The coaster reaches speeds of 80-miles-per-hour.
Great Adventure was previously scheduled to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, reopening Thursday through Sunday.
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