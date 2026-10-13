A roller coaster accident at Six Flags Over Georgia has resulted in the death of one person, and left several others injured.

Due to the accident, out of caution, Six Flags has temporarily closed nine roller coasters at other parks it runs, including one at the Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.

READ MORE: Crazy Reaction to New Jersey Governor Enjoying a Beer in Egg Harbor Township

READ MORE: 19 Must-See Iconic Destinations in South Jersey

Photo by Hannes Knutsson on Unsplash Photo by Hannes Knutsson on Unsplash

Fatal Roller Coaster Accident in Georgia

The fatal accident on one of the coasters at Six Flags Over Georgia happened shortly before 4pm Monday, according to CBS News.

CBS News is reporting that the Goliath roller coaster is where the accident took place. Riders were evacuated from the ride following the accident.

Another news agency, 11alive.com, says several riders say a man was ejected from the ride, and then was struck by the coaster three times. His body hit other riders before falling onto the roof of another attraction below the tracks.

Photo by Meg Boulden on Unsplash Photo by Meg Boulden on Unsplash

New Jersey's Six Flag Great Adventure Closes Roller Coaster

The Nitro roller coaster at Great Adventure in Jackson has temporarily been closed after the fatal accident in Georgia.

KSLA.com says Six Flags has decided to temporarily close nine coasters nationwide that are similar to the coaster in Georgia.

The Great Adventure website calls Nitro a hypercoaster that includes a 233-foot hill, "where you'll catch a glimpse of Philadelphia." The coaster reaches speeds of 80-miles-per-hour.

Great Adventure was previously scheduled to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, reopening Thursday through Sunday.

Six Flags Unveils Record-Breaking Coaster Six Flags Great Adventure just announced BAKUNAWA, a record-breaking roller coaster set to open in 2027, and it's already being billed as one of the most extreme rides ever built.

The new coaster stands 382 feet tall, making it the world's tallest and fastest spinning launch coaster, reaching speeds of 100 mph while riders spin freely throughout the experience.

Gallery Credit: Six Flags Great Adventure