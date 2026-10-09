19 Must See Iconic Destinations in South Jersey
We've put together a list that could come in handy when out of town guests visit and you want to show them "the real South Jersey."
It's also a list of must-visit places that any resident should check out. (You have never seen Lucy?)
What it doesn't include are casinos, beaches, restaurants, and, yes, Wawas. (All those things are nice, but we're talking about "the other stuff.")
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How Many of These 19 South Jersey Places Have You Visited?
We thought long and hard about this, and we can safely say this is the ultimate South Jersey list! (For this purpose, we're defining South Jersey as Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland County... with maybe one location at the southern tip of Ocean County.)
- Atlantic City's Steel Pier
- Lucy the Elephant in Margate
- Historic Smithville Village
- Estell Manor Park
- Cape May Lighthouse
- Historic Cold Springs Village in Cape May
- Cape May Zoo
- Wheaton Arts Center in Millville
- Delsea Drive In Movie Theater in Vineland
- Ocean City Boardwalk
- Sunken Concrete Ship - Cape May Point
- New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville
- Morey's Piers in Wildwood
- Gardner's Basin in Atlantic City
- Tuckerton Seaport
- Batsto Village
- Washington Street Mall in Cape May
- Cape May Lewes Ferry
- Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City
Have you been to them all? Are we missing someplace else on our list? Leave your thoughts in the comments section.
The Week That Was: In Photos (Oct. 09, 2026)
The Fantastic Cape May Zoo
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly