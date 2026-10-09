We've put together a list that could come in handy when out of town guests visit and you want to show them "the real South Jersey."

It's also a list of must-visit places that any resident should check out. (You have never seen Lucy?)

What it doesn't include are casinos, beaches, restaurants, and, yes, Wawas. (All those things are nice, but we're talking about "the other stuff.")

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How Many of These 19 South Jersey Places Have You Visited?

We thought long and hard about this, and we can safely say this is the ultimate South Jersey list! (For this purpose, we're defining South Jersey as Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland County... with maybe one location at the southern tip of Ocean County.)

Atlantic City's Steel Pier

Lucy the Elephant in Margate

Historic Smithville Village

Estell Manor Park

Cape May Lighthouse

Historic Cold Springs Village in Cape May

Cape May Zoo

Wheaton Arts Center in Millville

Delsea Drive In Movie Theater in Vineland

Ocean City Boardwalk

Sunken Concrete Ship - Cape May Point

New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville

Morey's Piers in Wildwood

Gardner's Basin in Atlantic City

Tuckerton Seaport

Batsto Village

Washington Street Mall in Cape May

Cape May Lewes Ferry

Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City

Have you been to them all? Are we missing someplace else on our list? Leave your thoughts in the comments section.

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