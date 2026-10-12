The governor came to town the other day and had a beer.

Is that news - or simply a chance for social media weevils to react?

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New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill Comes to Town For a Beer

Governor Sherrill was in Egg Harbor Township the other day, visiting Hidden Sands Brewing Company.

The brewery is located just off Exit 37 of the Garden State Parkway on Washington Avenue.

They've been in business since 2017, and their claim to fame is the water that they use in the making of their beer. They say the water comes from "a 650-foot well that taps into the 800 Foot Sand Aquifer, located within the National Pinelands Reserve."

Here's what the governor posted on Facebook about her visit:

Governor Sherrill Hears it From the Cheap Seats

Now, the governor is a politician, and you know how people like to knock politicians. Some of the comments to her Facebook post went a little crazy:

" Go to your office and do some work for Pete's sake. "

" " Does she have a JOB?"

" Oh... that was what the smell was..."

"Photo Op and a free beer."

"Drinking on the job?"

" Don't fly that Helicopter if you been drinkin!"

Granted, the comments are kind of expected when a politician posts something on social media.

Here's my take: It's a good thing whenever the governor pays a visit to South Jersey - especially a local business.

So often - with many politicians - South Jersey is forgotten.

Kudos to Governor Sherrill for making the trip to Egg Harbor Township, and saluting a great local business. We need more of this!

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