Great summer event for NJ kids with disabilities or special needs

As a mother of a child with special needs, I can tell you that finding things for them to do in the summer can be a little bit more challenging.

Most family and children’s outings are geared to neurotypical kids, and some of those activities can be overstimulating, overwhelming, and just plain scary, or dangerous to a kid with developmental disabilities or special needs.

Spray parks are one of the most fun activities for kids under 12 in the summer in New Jersey. They’re a blast. Yet spray parks in particular pose a specific set of challenges for non-neurotypical kids or those with disabilities.

hidesy GettyImages hidesy GettyImages loading...

That’s why I was so glad to hear that every Thursday evening during July and August from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., The Union County Board of Commissioners invites kids ages 12 and under, (accompanied by an adult, of course,) to attend the "Special Needs Night at Wheeler Spray Park" series.

The fun begins on Thursday, July 6. The Union County Instagram quotes Commissioner Chairman Sergio Granados saying:

"Fostering imagination and creativity, this spray park was created where residents of all abilities can come and play. These evenings are a great way for families to come out and enjoy time with their children. I can't wait to see you all there soon!”

The Special Needs Night at Wheeler Park series is organized through the Office for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs in the Union County Department of Human Services.

The program takes place at Wheeler Spray Park, located at 234 West Stimpson Ave. in Linden, and continues each Thursday through July and August. And from what I’ve read online, everybody loves Wheeler Park.

So if you’re looking for fun and safe things to do with your child with special needs or disabilities this summer, mark Thursday evenings on your calendar. Your kids will thank you!

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom