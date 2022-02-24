Great White Shark Rescued From Beach By Some Good Samaritans

Here in the Garden State, it's not ever too shocking to hear about or even see beached marine life while taking a stroll on the sand.

Seals and even whales are one thing, but what would you do if you were walking along any one of Jersey's beautiful beaches and happened to come in contact with a super-long, super HUGE great white shark? Would you call for help? If so, who would you call?

Luckily, here in South Jersey we have the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. They have a 24-hour hotline you can dial should you ever encounter a beached animal in distress.

Get our free mobile app

In a video that's recently gone viral on social media, a group of Cape Cod beach-goers endured the shock of their lives after encountering a beached great white that was clearly not doing well. By the looks of the video, there weren't any professionals around to cater to the situation. So, what did they do? They banded together to try to save the shark's life.

The first thing they did was keep the shark wet. The shark was laying in the sand on its back. A man with a kid's sand bucket began filling it up with water and splashing the shark with it every few seconds or so. Finally, someone with a boat came up along that specific strip of sand. It was then that a group of guys were able to take action.

They tied a rope around the shark's tailfin in an effort to guide it back out to sea.

WATCH:

I can't say that I think anyone here in Jersey would have handled the situation any differently. For one, we know how important it is to keep the creatures off of our coast safe. So, kudos to this group of beach-goers for doing the right thing!

Source: Facebook

Amazing, Terrifying Sharks Seen in New Jersey & Around the World

23 Pictures Show How Time Has Forgotten About Places in South Jersey Time moves quickly -- sometimes so fast that it leaves formerly busy stores and buildings behind. Let's take a trip down the Black Horse Pike from Turnersville down to West Atlantic City and see what you may drive past every day and never think about.