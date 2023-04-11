Guy Fieri’s ‘Triple D Nation’ Revisiting a South Jersey Diner

A South Jersey diner will be in the Food Network spotlight this month when Guy Fieri revisits for the first time since 2016.

The Vincentown Diner returns to Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation" at 9 pm on Friday, April 21.

The diner in Southampton, Burlington County posted on Instagram that the celebrity chef was visiting for the first time in seven years.

"That was an absolutely amazing experience and rocketed our Mile High Meatloaf and our Apple Pie French Toast into the stratosphere!" the diner wrote of Fieri's initial appearance. "We still get people from all over the country stopping in because they saw us on 'DDD.'"

The episode is part of "Triple D Nation," where Fieri circles back to some of his favorite restaurants over the years.

This time around, Fieri went to the Vincentown Diner to try out the beef stroganoff and the breakfast sandwich "The Aristocrat," which is two fried eggs, American cheese, pork roll, bacon jam, and baby arugula on grilled ciabatta.

Fieri is practically a regular at South Jersey restaurants on "Triple D Nation".

He has stopped more than once at Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City, the Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point, Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield and Ernest and Son Meat Market in Brigantine.

Last year, Fieri opened his Chicken Guy! restaurant at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City. He has three other restaurants in A.C. — Guy's Sammich Joint at Harrah's, Guy's Bar-B-Que Joint at Caesars and Guy Fieri's Chophouse in Bally's.

