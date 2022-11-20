Have You Seen Her? Atlantic City, NJ, Police Search for Missing 15-year-old

Have You Seen Her? Atlantic City, NJ, Police Search for Missing 15-year-old

15-year-old Haniyah Graves missing in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Atlantic City Police Department
Get our free mobile app

Have you seen 15-year-old Haniyah Graves?

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, Graves was last seen in the 500 block of North Raleigh Avenue in the Chelsea Heights neighborhood of the city.

Description

  • 4' 11" tall
  • 157 pounds
  • Last wearing powder blue shirt, blue jeans, white Nike Air Force sneakers

How to help police

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Haniyah Graves is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section at (609) 347-5766.

Information can also be sent via text to tip411 (847411); begin the text with ACPD. All text messages are anonymous.

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children

Six Missing Persons from Cape May County, NJ

If you have any information on these missing persons, contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135.
Filed Under: Atlantic City, Atlantic City NJ News, Atlantic County NJ News
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3