Have You Seen Her? Atlantic City, NJ, Police Search for Missing 15-year-old
Have you seen 15-year-old Haniyah Graves?
According to the Atlantic City Police Department, Graves was last seen in the 500 block of North Raleigh Avenue in the Chelsea Heights neighborhood of the city.
Description
- 4' 11" tall
- 157 pounds
- Last wearing powder blue shirt, blue jeans, white Nike Air Force sneakers
How to help police
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Haniyah Graves is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section at (609) 347-5766.
Information can also be sent via text to tip411 (847411); begin the text with ACPD. All text messages are anonymous.
