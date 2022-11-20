Get our free mobile app

Have you seen 15-year-old Haniyah Graves?

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, Graves was last seen in the 500 block of North Raleigh Avenue in the Chelsea Heights neighborhood of the city.

Description

4' 11" tall

157 pounds

Last wearing powder blue shirt, blue jeans, white Nike Air Force sneakers

How to help police

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Haniyah Graves is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section at (609) 347-5766.

Information can also be sent via text to tip411 (847411); begin the text with ACPD. All text messages are anonymous.

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children