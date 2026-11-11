If you're idea of a perfect night out is to gamble, drink, and get a tattoo, this may be the day you've been waiting for.

Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City is opening the first tattoo studio inside an Atlantic City casino.

Hard to believe that this hasn't happened before.

READ MORE: Couple Claims to Have Seen Bigfoot on Route 542 in New Gretna

READ MORE: Atlantic City Singer's Run on NBC's The Voice Comes to An End

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Struggling Casino Industry Drags Atlantic City's Economy Down

First Tattoo Studio Inside an Atlantic City Casino

Starting this Friday (November 13th), you can get a tattoo inside an Atlantic City casino.

Tropicana Atlantic City is welcoming the first ever tattoo studio inside an AC casino. The Lounge Tattoo Company will be located in The Quarter, a dining, entertainment, and shopping center at the casino.

The Lounge Tattoo Company also has a location in Egg Harbor Township, so this will be an extension of their brand.

The grand opening of the tattoo studio will feature a ribbon cutting, and the chance to get a $100 "flash tattoo" from a special list of designs.

So, Atlantic City, are you ready to gamble on a new tattoo? (See what I did there?)

The $15 Million Home For Sale in Somers Point, New Jersey What Does a $15 Million Home Look Like? Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly