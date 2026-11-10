Local Sub Shop Social Media Video Has Fantastic Message
A local sub shop's video has gone viral, with a message that many need to hear.
We're looking at you Door Dash delivery people!
(Well, some of them, anyway.)
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Calling Out The Rude People
Don't you hate it when people talk loudly on their cell phones - with the speaker on?
I don't need to hear your conversation!
A video posted on Facebook by Atlantic City Sub Shops has gone viral, thanks to a message that really needed to be said.
Noelle Joseph - one the the shop's owners - is on camera with some words of advice for "rude Door Dash drivers."
It's these without-manners delivery people who are disrupting other customers' experience. (OH! Wait --- the last two words of the video are not safe for work. LOL!)
Already, lots of folks have commented in support of her speech. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.
More About Atlantic City Sub Shops
Atlantic City Sub Shops is located in Heather Croft Square shopping center on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township.
They've been serving up subs, cheesesteaks, and more since 1984. (I recommend their AC Special sub!)
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Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman