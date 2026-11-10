Atlantic City Singer Ends Run on NBC’s The Voice
In some elections, America gets it wrong.
In the voting following last week's "Cut Week" on NBC's The Voice, America got it wrong.
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Atlantic City's Destinee Monroe Fails to Advance on NBC's The Voice
Destinee Monroe's time on The Voice has ended.
Last week was "Cut Week" on the show, where each of the 4 judges cut all but 3 of their own team.
At that point, Destinee was on Queen Latifah's team, but Queen didn't choose to push Destinee forward.
With all the other cut contestants, Monroe was hoping for a last-chance audience vote to save her. Sadly, they didn't - they chose someone else.
End of Destinee Monroe's Run on The Voice
Even though she didn't advance, Destinee Monroe made quite an impression on the show. Her powerhouse voice caught a lot of attention, and hopefully, this is just a springboard for her to bigger and better things.
She has a fantastic stage commend, and I will definitely be following her journey forward.
Make sure to seek Destinee out as she will continue performing up and down the Jersey Shore - at least until she pops up again on the national scene.
We are proud of you Destinee Monroe! Here's one more video of her performance on The Voice:
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