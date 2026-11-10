In some elections, America gets it wrong.

In the voting following last week's "Cut Week" on NBC's The Voice, America got it wrong.

READ MORE: Friends Come to the Aid of South Jersey Nurse Fighting Cancer

READ MORE: Local Couple Claims to Have Seen Bigfoot on Route 542 Near New Gretna

YouTube The Voice YouTube The Voice

Atlantic City's Destinee Monroe Fails to Advance on NBC's The Voice

Destinee Monroe's time on The Voice has ended.

Last week was "Cut Week" on the show, where each of the 4 judges cut all but 3 of their own team.

At that point, Destinee was on Queen Latifah's team, but Queen didn't choose to push Destinee forward.

With all the other cut contestants, Monroe was hoping for a last-chance audience vote to save her. Sadly, they didn't - they chose someone else.

End of Destinee Monroe's Run on The Voice

Even though she didn't advance, Destinee Monroe made quite an impression on the show. Her powerhouse voice caught a lot of attention, and hopefully, this is just a springboard for her to bigger and better things.

She has a fantastic stage commend, and I will definitely be following her journey forward.

Make sure to seek Destinee out as she will continue performing up and down the Jersey Shore - at least until she pops up again on the national scene.

We are proud of you Destinee Monroe! Here's one more video of her performance on The Voice:

America 250: Lights Over Ocean City Drone Show One of the best free things you can check out this summer is the America 250: Lights Over Ocean City Drone Show! Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman