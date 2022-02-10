Well folks, it's that time of year again.

It's Girl Scout Cookie season! Have you gotten yourself a box or two yet?

If you haven't, you should think about helping a little Girl Scout from South Jersey with achieving her awesome cookie selling goal for this year.

Little AnnaBelle Webb, an 11-year-old from Dorchester, is currently a Girl Scout in troop #50412 in Maurice River Township.

This girl is no rookie Girl Scout. Webb has been active member of Girl Scouts since the age of 5, which makes her a part of the organization for about six years now. Thanks to all of her hard work during Girl Scout cookie season, she became "Top 10 Seller " in 2019 and has retained that title ever since. AnnaBelle's mother, Ashley Hughes, explained that this is an award that takes a lot of hard work since it's a battle between thousands of girls from Central & South Jersey.

This year, AnnaBelle wants to take her cookie selling up a notch. Her goal? She wants to sell cookies to at least one person from all 50 states. She's calling it "Cookies Across America ". Currently, 25 states have ordered from AnnaBelle and the cookies have been delivered via her Direct Cookie Link. So far, she's sold cookies on the west coast (California), up in Maine, down in Florida and even smack dab in middle America (Kansas)

AnnaBelle wants to hit her goal of 2500 boxes of cookies sold this year. Think you can help her get cookies out to every state? You can pass her Direct Cookie Link (HERE) to all of your family and friends.

When we asked AnnaBelle how she feels about how far she's come so far, she was mainly thankful to everyone who got her to where she is right now.

"Thank you everyone who has helped along this journey, it means so much!" - AnnaBelle Webb, Girl Scout Troop #50412

Here is the list of states still to deliver to:

Alaska , Arizona , Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, Wyoming and extra credit our Nations Capitol Washington, D.C

Thank you AnnaBelle and her mom, Ashley, for sharing this awesome story of hard work and determination with us. Good luck, AnnaBelle!

Click HERE to place a cookie order.

