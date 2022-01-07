Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore Honor Betty White with Her Very Own Patch

After the recent passing of everyone's favorite Golden Girl, Betty White, Girls Scouts of the Jersey Shore have honored her with her very own patch.

The patch was created by Stacy Petti and Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore as part of their Amazing Women of the Month series.

The chapter's Interim Chief Executive Officer Heather Coburn calls the late White, "...A strong role model for girls, a feminist, civil rights supporter, animal activist, brilliant actress, and overall nice human being."

We couldn't agree more as White seemed to be one of those rare celebrities universally loved by everyone. She totally deserves to have her own patch!

The Girl Scouts Betty White Patch Program sounds not only fun, but inspiring. Girl Scouts, as well as non-members, are invited to celebrate the amazing life of the TV icon by building a pretend TV, creating their very own game show, standing up for animals, and learning how to get along with others.

How to Register for the Betty White Patch Program Anyone (Girl Scouts and non-members) can register at https://www.jerseyshoregirlscouts.org/en/sf-events-repository/2022/amazing-woman-of-the-month-series.html

The introduction to the program is on January 12, 7-7:30 p.m. Eastern Time, via live Zoom.

The fee is $10.

Those who sign up after Jan. 12, will receive a link to the recorded Zoom program.

Troop Betty White? Count us in!

Also, coming up on January 17th is the #BettyWhiteChallenge. On what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday, her fans are being asked to donate $5 to a local animal shelter or rescue in her honor.

