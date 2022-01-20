Singer Walker Hayes took over social media in 2021 with his song "Fancy Like" and an awesome TikTok dance to go along with it.

You couldn't go anywhere without hearing that song. You also couldn't go a day without seeing someone trying out the viral dance moves made famous by that song. Are you singing it in your head right now? "Fancy like Applebees on a date night...."

It's super catchy, right?

Well, a little girl from New Jersey certainly thinks so. She believes in the song so much that she's hoping it helps her slay this year's cookie sales. Raven Lee is a Brownie in Girl Scout #573 in Monmouth County, New Jersey. She's hoping that, with a little help from Walker Hayes, you'll be interested in buying some Girl Scout Cookies. 'Tis the season, after all. Who doesn't look forward to Girl Scout Cookie season?

Raven Lee recorded her own version of Walker Hayes' viral song and changed all the words to entice viewers to whip out their wallets and make room in their tummies.

It's hard to say no when she's breaking down all the different flavors like Thin Mints, Trefoils (Shortbread), Toffee-Tastics, and even the brand-new flavor, Adventurefuls.

She covered them all complete with some pretty epic costume changes, too. So, if you were looking to get your hands on some Girl Scout Cookies this year, maybe this little Jersey Girl Scout and hook you up this year.

Check out Raven's "Fancy Like" Girl Scout Cookie commercial below:

