Here Are Some Of The Best Crab Cakes in Atlantic County, NJ

Here are just some of the best crab cakes in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

This list is subjective and you may have found your favorite crab cakes elsewhere.

But, here goes my list.

ANGELONI’S II RESTAURANT & LOUNGE - ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY

Angeloni’s II Restaurant - Chef Diane - Harry Hurley photo. Angeloni’s II Restaurant - Chef Diane - Harry Hurley photo. loading...

This is the finest crab cake that I have ever known. It is Chef Diane’s Famous recipe.

There is basically no filler. It’s all crab meat and it’s wonderful. They are perfectly formed each and every time and after all of these years, I still don’t know what holds them together (with no filler to speak of).

The flavor and texture are sheer perfection.

NOTE: They haven’t been regularly serving them since the COVID-19 pandemic … but, they’re still my all-time favorite.



BOBBY CHEZ

Bobby Chez - Harry Hurley photo. Bobby Chez - Harry Hurley photo. loading...

This is my second favorite crab cake. The easiest way since the COVID-19 pandemic to get these delicacies is by mail.

If you order by Wednesday late morning, you’ll have them at your home by Friday. They arrive fresh and flash frozen.

Simply cook (from frozen) in a preheated 450-degree oven for 27 minutes and they are perfect every time.

Here’s a look after biting into one:

Bobby Chez - Harry Hurley photo. Bobby Chez - Harry Hurley photo. loading...

STEVE & COOKIES - MARGATE, NEW JERSEY

Steve & Cookies - Facebook photo. Steve & Cookies - Facebook photo. loading...

Simply put, everything that owner Cookie Till does, she does well.

This includes her famous crab cakes.

They are delicious. Cookie also offers them in a fabulous crab cake sandwich alternative.

Either way, you can’t go wrong. Cookie never skimps on the quality of all products and ingredients.



LB ONE RESTAURANT- EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY

LB One - Don P. Hurley photo. LB One - Don P. Hurley photo. loading...

My identical twin brother Don Hurley rates “Murph’s Crab Cakes” to be at the very highest level.

They are perfectly formed, with several layers of texture and flavors.

Very well balanced, hearty and delicious.



CRAB TRAP - SOMERS POINT, NEW JERSEY

Crab Trap - Harry Hurley photo. Crab Trap - Harry Hurley photo. loading...

These little beauties are simply fantastic. They are slightly crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside.

You get five of these mini crab cakes as an appetizer. They make wonderful, full-sized crab cakes, too.

I love these “mini poppers.” Two bites with each one, or, many people pop them in their mouth all at once.

They explode with fabulous flavor.

DOCK’S OYSTER HOUSE - ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY

Dock’s Oyster House - Facebook photo. Dock’s Oyster House - Facebook photo. loading...

The Dougherty Family are synonymous with seafood for more than a century. You can’t go wrong.

Their crab cakes feature high-quality ingredients and tender loving care.

They are light, yet very satisfying. You can have one served over a fresh piece of flounder and wow.

KNIFE & FORK INN - ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY



Knife & Fork Inn - Facebook photo. Knife & Fork Inn - Facebook photo. loading...

Yes, The Dougherty Family makes our Top 7 list twice.

Here’s why.

Look at this perfectly formed jumbo lump crab cake, served with Red Pepper Coulis.

It is sheer perfection, taste, texture, and attention to detail, it's all perfect.

SHIRLEY FREEMAN HURLEY CRAB CAKES

Shirley Freeman Hurley crab cakes - Harry Hurley photo. Shirley Freeman Hurley crab cakes - Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Here is a bonus 8th wonderful crab cake.

Here is a look at my late Mother’s crab cakes, as interpreted by my Sister Karen, who is a magnificent chef.

These are objectively delicious and so sentimental to me. They are not light. They are pan sautéed, hearty and bursting with flavor.

This is a spectacular way to end our quick examination of some of the finest crabcakes and Atlantic County, New Jersey.

Let us know your thoughts.

Bon appétit.

