Cops in Cape May County say four people were injured in a four-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Lower Township.

The crash happened around 3:45 PM at Seashore Road and Lincoln Boulevard.

At the scene, police say they saw a heavily-damaged black Toyota SUV resting in the intersection while three other vehicles, all also severely damaged, near a traffic signal.

[A] crash investigation revealed the driver of the black Toyota 4 Runner had failed to yield to the flow of traffic while traveling north on Seashore Road when the vehicle struck a second vehicle. This subsequently caused the second vehicle to strike a third vehicle, which in turn struck a fourth vehicle, consecutively. The black Toyota 4 Runner caused additional damage to a property located just east of the roadway.

Four people were transported by ambulance for injuries that occurred from the accident. Their identities were not included in a press release from the Lower Township Police Department.

Authorities say numerous agencies responded to the crash, including the Erma, Town Bank, and Cape May Fire Departments along with medical personnel from Inspira and AtlantiCare.

An investigation into the crash continues.

