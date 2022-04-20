A 27-year-old man accused in several violent attacks on Orthodox Jewish individuals in Lakewood, New Jersey earlier this month has officially been charged with federal hate crimes.



It was just after 1 p.m. on Friday, April 8th when authorities say Dion Marsh, of Manchester, NJ, carjacked an Orthodox Jewish man in the Lakewood community, committing assault on the victim in the process, according to Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Later that afternoon another Orthodox Jewish man suffered broken bones after he was allegedly intentionally hit by Marsh, now behind the wheel of a different vehicle.

Just before 7 o'clock that night, Marsh got back into the vehicle he stole from his first victim and again used it as a weapon to run down yet another Orthodox Jewish individual, according to police. Marsh also reportedly stabbed that man with a knife, 6abc.com reports.

Marsh's final act of violence came shortly after 8 p.m. in Jackson Twp. when he is accused of striking another Orthodox Jewish pedestrian.

Cops caught up with Marsh not long after midnight on Saturday, April 9 and he was promptly arrested.

Now, comes the fallout of Marsh's actions. Four counts of violating the federal Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act have been leveled against Marsh, 6abc.com reports. He was also charged in the carjacking incident. If convicted in relation to those hate crimes, Marsh is looking at a statutory maximum term of life behind bars. He currently remains in police custody.

