Here’s when the NFL schedule will be released

Now that the 2023 NFL Draft has been completed, next up for the National Football League is the release of the schedule. The 2023 NFL season is set to begin Sept. 7 with the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the NFL kickoff game. As for who they will play ...

Like everything else the NFL does, it will be a huge televised event. According to ESPN's Adam Shefter, that event will take place on May 11.

This year with the Philadelphia Eagles coming off a Super Bowl appearance, the Giants not only making the playoffs but winning a game, and the Jets trading for Aaron Rodgers among several others as they try to jump up and take a shot at their first Super Bowl the local teams should see a lot of prime time games.

The last time the Jets played on NBC was Thanksgiving 2012 when quarterback Mark Sanchez executed the "buttfumble."

Personally, I'm a big fan of having my teams play on Sundays at 1 p.m. but that's the price of success I guess.

If you're planning a trip to see your team play on the road. Here are the road games for the local teams:

Giants: Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Saints, Raiders, Cardinals, 49ers, Dolphins and Bills.

Jets: Buffalo, Miami, New England, Denver, Las Vegas, Dallas, the Giants, Cleveland.

Eagles; Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After seeing what the Giants have done last year and the moves they've made this off season, I can't wait. I am SOOO ready for some football.

