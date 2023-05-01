Study says NJ is one of the most gambling addicted states

Study says NJ is one of the most gambling addicted states

ViewApart

A new study by Wallet Hub says that New Jersey is the sixth most gambling-addicted state.

I thought New Jersey would be higher just based on how long we’ve had legalized gambling compared to the rest of the country. I guess it’s no surprise that Nevada is number one, but the Garden State is just sixth.

How did they arrive at their conclusions? They used two broad categories: “Gambling Friendliness” and “Gambling Problem and Treatment.” There are a total of 20 metrics across the categories, things like:

  • Commercial and Tribal Casinos per Capita
  • Gaming Machines per 1,000 residents
  • iGaming Revenues per Capita
  • Lottery Sales per Capita
  • Legality of Sports Betting
  • Legality of Horse Racing
welcomia
loading...

For gambling problem and treatment, they looked at things like:

  • Share of Adults with Gambling Disorders
  • Gambling Counselors per Capita
  • Gamblers Anonymous Meetings per Capita
  • Spending on Problem Gambling Services per Capita
  • Gambling Arrests per Capita
  • Statewide Self Exclusion Statute

New Jersey ranked 9th for Gambling Friendliness and 12th for Gambling Problem and Treatment. We’re tied for third in Gambling Disorders and fifth in Gambling Arrests.

kiko_jimenez
loading...

The top ten most gambling-addicted states are:

1. Nevada
2. South Dakota
3. Montana
4. Louisiana
5. Mississippi
6. New Jersey
7. Oklahoma
8. West Virginia
9. Pennsylvania
10. Oregon

The least gambling states are:

50. Utah
49. Vermont
48. Alaska
47. Hawaii
46. Maine
45. Wisconsin
44. Kansas
43. Nebraska
42. Florida
41. Connecticut

Travel back in time to a colorized Atlantic City circa 1919

Atlantic City was once considered 'America's Playground,' one of the most popular destinations along the eastern seaboard. This video shows what the boardwalk looked like during its peak. These are some standout screengrabs.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in

Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled. 

25 richest families in America

To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes.
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3