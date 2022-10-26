So very sorry, parents and kids, the playground at Birch Grove Park has been closed permanently.

Having taken my kids there back in the day, I know this is disappointing news, but the city of Northfield has made it official on its Facebook page.

The old playground is closed forever to make room for a brand new playground coming soon to Birch Grove Park!

Northfield City Council has been planning on closing the existing playground as soon as the summer season was over so they can begin construction on a new, modernized playground with a pair of slides, two swingsets, and lots of climbable obstacles.

According to the Ocean City Sentinel, the Council awarded a contract to purchase the equipment to General Recreation Inc. in the amount of $128,733 back in June.

The completion of the new playground is the first step in an overall revitalization of Birch Grove Park, which will include new bandstand seating ($13,500) and a memorial pavilion and picnic area ($48,000).

Long-term goals include the construction of basketball and two or three pickleball courts.

Northfield City Council is appropriating American Recovery Plan Act/Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery funding to undertake the projects at the park on Burton Avenue.

