Longtime Eatery Northfield Diner Reopens

Guess what's back, effective immediately, South Jersey restaurant fans? The Northfield Diner. No, really.

The longtime business on New Road, which sometimes looked like it had closed even before it really did during the pandemic, is reopening Thursday, May 12, according to an employee's post on Facebook.

I will be honest with you. Much remains unclear about the present ownership and operation of the Northfield Diner at this early notice, but they have a revised menu together and plan to be open seven days a week from 7 am to 9 pm, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

I personally have always liked the diner and have had some good meals there over the years. But something unusual seemed to happen with the running of the spot over the last several years.

Let's hope they have figured things out.

The diner opened as the Northfield Diner originally in 1954, according to the Press of Atlantic City. It changed names a couple of times in later years, running as Athena's Diner and Sunset Diner for a time and then returning to the name Northfield Diner.

I remember doing a morning show event one day from the newly renamed Northfield Diner some years ago. Then, apparently, a sale of the property fell through and things went into limbo.

Anyway, welcome back, Northfield Diner! This time, plan on staying the course for a while.

