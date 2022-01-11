A vehicle hit a pole and split in two Monday night in a serious one-car crash at the intersection of New Road and Tilton Road in Northfield. The Driver of the car was heavily entrapped in the vehicle.

According to the City of Northfield Vol. Fire Co. #1, at 10:38 pm they were notified of the crash.

Firefighters arrived to find a car had run into a pole, causing the car to split into two separate sections leaving the driver heavily entrapped in one section of the vehicle.

Firefighters requested a Medevac helicopter due to the anticipated long extrication time, along with backup from the Bargaintown Fire Company and the Linwood Fire Company as firefighters realized they were going to be committed to longer on-scene operations at this accident scene.

Surprisingly, firefighters were able to extract the driver of the car rather quickly and so canceled the Medevac helicopter and the victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance. There is no word on the victim's condition.

The City of Northfield Volunteer Fire Company #1 reports they were on the scene of the accident until 1 am Tuesday securing multiple hazards resulting from the crash.

