The Atlantic City Police Department says two of their officers rescued a man from Dubai who was drowning in the bay Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 1 PM off of North Trenton Avenue; that's when officers received a call about a man in distress in the bay.

Officers arrived and located the victim, a 43-year-old man from Dubai, floating and resting against the pilings of a dock in the rear of the residence. The victim was unresponsive and in and out of consciousness.

At the scene were Ofcs. Rebecca Seabrook and John Bell. Ofc. Seabrook, who is certified in water rescue, entered the water and pulled the man to a nearby boat that was docked at a neighboring house. EMTs helped to get the man out of the water.

The man regained consciousness and was treated at the scene before being taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for further treatment. He was last reported to be in good condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to police, "family members advised the officers that the man was visiting from Dubai and accidentally fell off the dock and into the water before they called the police for assistance."

