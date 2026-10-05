A hero is someone who steps up to help, no matter the situation, no matter if he or she is "on the clock."

Atlantic City Fire Captain Tim Schwegman is a true hero.

He saw a situation and he dove in to help, no questions asked. (And, no shoes!)

READ MORE: Top 10 South Jersey Events in October

READ MORE: Atlantic City Singer Kills it on The Voice

Courtesy of City of Atlantic City Public Information Office Courtesy of City of Atlantic City Public Information Office

Off Duty Atlantic City Fire Chief Comes to the Rescue at Margate Fire

Back on September 26th, Atlantic City Fire Captain Tim Schwegman was at home in Margate with his family, when he noticed what appeared to be smoke coming from a nearby home.

Since firefighting is in his blood, Schwegman went to investigate.

He confirmed it was a fire, and called it in to Margate dispatch.

Clad only in a t-shirt and shorts - no shoes - Schwegman began doing what he was trained to do. He checked for people in the house, located the nearest hydrant and relayed the critical information to Margate fire crews as they arrived.

He also assisted with fire hoses, forced open a side-door to the house, and more.

Again, he was barefooted, and had no protective fire gear.

Firefighters from Margate were able to bring the fire under control, no one was injured, and no other homes were affected.

Despite his off duty assistance, Schwegman insists that Margate firefighters receive all the credit.

Courtesy of City of Atlantic City Public Information Office Courtesy of City of Atlantic City Public Information Office

A Big Pat on the Back

Atlantic City Fire Chief Evans commended Schwegman for his actions: "Captain Schwegman demonstrated the character and commitment we expect from the Atlantic City Fire Department. He saw a dangerous situation, acted without hesitation and

then humbly supported the Margate firefighters who ultimately extinguished the fire. That is service beyond the call."

Kudos to Tim Schwegman! Thanks for being a hero!