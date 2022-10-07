Hey South Jersey! Show Us Your Horrifying Halloween Decorations

Spooky season is finally here!

As we've been driving around South Jersey, we've noticed that people take Halloween seriously. Some front lawns look like full-on haunted houses and we love it!

No more waiting until the Christmas season to break out the larger-than-life decorations, Halloween is taking over as the holiday for insane decorations.

Whether you go the classic jack-o-lantern and spiderwebs route or full-on smoke machine and cemetery, we want to see your decorations!

Have you been decorating since September 1st? We want to see your handy work.

Enter your photos on our station app by October 16th at 11:59 pm. Then our Halloween pros will select a lucky handful of entrants to enter the live voting.

Voting will take place from October 17th through October 23rd, with the winner being announced on October 24th.

One lucky winner will receive $200 for Angelo's Fairmount Tavern in Atlantic City!

Just open up the app and tap the button "Halloween Decor" to submit your photo.

Good luck and happy Halloween!

