New Jersey’s Hidden Gem Attraction Has Amazing Beauty And Tons Of History

It's really hard to keep a secret in New Jersey. We have lots of people living here, and tons of people visiting, so if a tourist attraction can be named the best "hidden gem" in the state, that's pretty amazing.

Photo by mauro mora on Unsplash Photo by mauro mora on Unsplash loading...

It's hard to believe that anything in New Jersey is a hidden gem, and yet a major publication, Insider, has just named the best "hidden gem" tourist attraction in all of New Jersey.

As a matter of fact, Insider has found a "hidden gem" tourist attraction in every state in America, so you might want to have your bucket list handy,

Photo by Unseen Studio on Unsplash Photo by Unseen Studio on Unsplash loading...

Obviously, we're not talking about Six Flags Great Adventure or Jenkinson's Boardwalk here. as amazing as those places are, they are a far cry from being considered "hidden".

The spot the travel experts chose is less of a family-fun, go-on-the-rides type of place and more of a spot with an amazing view and some historical significance as well.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

So, where are we all going to experience this hidden gem" spot in the Garden State? Let's all point our vehicles directly at Weehawken, and head to Hamilton Park.

The view of the New York skyline is absolutely breathtaking, and there is a ton of history, too. This is the place where the famous duel between Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton occurred. Hamilton was killed.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

That'a a lot of history and an amazing view all in one place, and it is New Jersey's hidden gem attraction.

Some Great New Jersey Attractions

New Jersey's Top 5 Weirdest Attractions