The Crazy Things We Found Out About New Jersey While Browsing The Internet

They say you can find anything on the internet, right? So we figured we'd see what we could find out about New Jersey. Let's just say they were right.

We found out some weird things about the Garden State. Some things you'll want to believe, some things you won't, some things you wish you could believe, and some things you'd never believe.

It just a few minutes, here are some of the things we uncovered about New Jersey with just a quick browse of the internet.

At the Edible Arrangements website, we found out what New Jersey's most searched for fruit is. That's an easy one. It has to be the famous Jersey tomatoes (yes, a fruit) or the incredible New Jersey blueberries, right? Wrong.

It turns out our most searched for, and therefore favorite fruit is the Persimmon. The what, now? Yes, the persimmon. it says it right there on the internet, so it must be true.

We also found out who the worst person in New Jersey is. Or in this case, was. Buzzfeed tells us that honor belongs to Aaron Burr, who shot Alexander Hamilton dead in a duel in Weehawken in 1804, was arrested for treason for crimes against the USA.

He was found not guilty due to lack of evidence, but the former Vice President's career was shattered, and rumors persist to this day that he didn't like Persimmon.

And finally, the internet provided us with the answer to the burning question, "What is the thing New Jersey is worst at"? For me, that answer right now would be getting decent coverage on the internet. But that's not what It's Rosy said.

I guess, reading between the lines here, that in a nutshell, we are the worst at driving the speed limit, since our title is worst at "speeding tickets". New Jersey apparently has more speed traps than any other state.

See how much you can learn online? Aaron Burr, speeding tickets, and Persimmon. I feel so much smarter.

