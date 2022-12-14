Does New Jersey Really Have A Hidden Gem Attraction?

One thing is for sure in New Jersey. It's hard to keep anything here a secret, so keeping any destination under the radar is pretty rare.

New Jersey is the home of many amazing attractions, not the least of which is the Atlantic Ocean, which crashes its waves on the gorgeous beaches up and down the Jersey Shore. That's a hard attraction to keep a secret.

We have some of the best beaches and boardwalks on the planet here in New Jersey, but none of these gorgeous attractions would fit the category of "hidden gem".

Some of our other great attractions, like Six Flags Great Adventure, also draw tons of people to the Garden State each and every year. But, you can't just fold up Kingda Ka and hide it in the corner, so you can scratch Great Adventure off the hidden list.

With all the people who live in or visit New Jersey each and every year, could there be such a thing as a "hidden gem attraction"?

The people at Cheapism were up to the challenge and found a very unique New Jersey spot to put on their list of these great hidden gem attractions all over the nation.

Their choice for the Garden State is a unique one. They chose Cowtown Rodeo, and that's a really good choice.

You may not know this fact, but Cowtown Rodeo is the longest-running weekly rodeo in America. They've been doing their thing since 1929, and many people have never even heard of it.

If you want to be part of this New Jersey and American history, all you have to do is visit when they reopen for the 2023 season on May 27th. They are located at 780 Harding Highway in Pilesgrove. Enjoy!

