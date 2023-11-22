The holiday season is here! Have you put your tree up yet? I won't judge you if you have. The older I get, the more I understand the desire to start celebrating as early as possible.

Tis the season of joy!

It's been said that decorating early is actually good for your health. Apparently, science can support those claims, too. Does that mean it's good for you to start watching your favorite holiday films as early as possible, too?

There are PLENTY of movies to choose from that are sure to get you into the holiday spirit. Does your family have a certain movie you HAVE to watch first before all the rest?

In my household, we always wrap up Thanksgiving Day with a viewing of the film made popular by Will Farrell's portrayal of the lovable Buddy the Elf. Elf has become a beloved holiday classic for thousands of families all over the world. At this point, I don't think my Thanksgiving would be complete without Buddy.



There are plenty more holiday movies where that came from! Make sure you check out your favorite streaming platforms to see which holiday films you can watch that are included with your subscription. Trust me, there are TONS.

If you'd like a little cheat sheet so you don't have to waste time doing the investigative work yourself, we can help you out with that.

We found a page on Facebook that features every streaming platform offering holiday movies for the 2023 season. Check it out:

Happy streaming!

