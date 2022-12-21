The 3 Best Christmas Movies Ever With New Jersey Stars

New Jersey has deep roots in the movie world, especially when it comes to holiday movies. There are a lot of Garden State celebrities who have left their mark on Christmas movies over the years.

New Jersey might just have more celebrities per square mile than any other state, so it is no surprise that our stars have left their indelible mark on the holiday movie industry.

We thought it would be fun to look at what we think are the top 3 holiday movies with a New Jersey star prominent in the flick, or the series of movies. Let's see if you agree with our choices.

It wasn't easy to narrow it down to just 3, but we did our best. Big New Jersey stars, big Christmas movie impact, and here are our top 3 choices.

These are our selections for the three best Christmas movies featuring New Jersey stars.

#3 Batman Returns. The fact that this amazing sequel is set around Christmas time gives us the perfect excuse to put it on our list and celebrate New Jersey's own Danny DeVito's riveting performance as the Penguin.

#2 Die Hard. This flick also has very little to do with Christmas except for the time the story took place, but it might just be the Garden State's Bruce Willis' signature performance in an incredible career.

#1 Home Alone. It's hard to argue this movie's Christmas prominence in every way possible, and Joe Pesci's outstanding performance makes it all a very Jersey thing. And it puts this flick on the top of our list.

Please let us know if you agree or disagree, and we also want to know if you think we left anybody out of our list.

