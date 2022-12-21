The 3 Best Christmas Movies Ever With New Jersey Stars

The 3 Best Christmas Movies Ever With New Jersey Stars

Photo by Krists Luhaers on Unsplash

New Jersey has deep roots in the movie world, especially when it comes to holiday movies. There are a lot of Garden State celebrities who have left their mark on Christmas movies over the years.

Photo by Denise Jans on Unsplash
loading...

New Jersey might just have more celebrities per square mile than any other state, so it is no surprise that our stars have left their indelible mark on the holiday movie industry.

We thought it would be fun to look at what we think are the top 3 holiday movies with a New Jersey star prominent in the flick, or the series of movies. Let's see if you agree with our choices.

Photo by Krists Luhaers on Unsplash
loading...

It wasn't easy to narrow it down to just 3, but we did our best. Big New Jersey stars, big Christmas movie impact, and here are our top 3 choices.

These are our selections for the three best Christmas movies featuring New Jersey stars.

 #3 Batman Returns. The fact that this amazing sequel is set around Christmas time gives us the perfect excuse to put it on our list and celebrate New Jersey's own Danny DeVito's riveting performance as the Penguin.

Getty Images for IMDb
loading...

#2 Die Hard. This flick also has very little to do with Christmas except for the time the story took place, but it might just be the Garden State's Bruce Willis' signature performance in an incredible career.

Getty Images
loading...

#1 Home Alone. It's hard to argue this movie's Christmas prominence in every way possible, and Joe Pesci's outstanding performance makes it all a very Jersey thing. And it puts this flick on the top of our list.

Getty Images
loading...

Please let us know if you agree or disagree, and we also want to know if you think we left anybody out of our list.

Great 90s Movies With New Jersey Stars

7 Jersey Star Movies Perfect For A Snow Storm

The Best Horror Movies That Will Scare The Braves New Jersey Moviegoers

Tis the spooky season. Want to have a horror movie marathon that is actually worth it? We've got you:
Filed Under: batman returns, best chridtmas movies, Bruce Willis, Christmas Movies, Danny Devito, Die Hard, great christmas movie, Home Alone, Joe Pesci, New Jersey actors, new jersey actors in christmas movies, New Jersey celebrities, new jersey christmas movies
Categories: Community, Entertainment
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3