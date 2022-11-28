11 South Jersey Towns with Perfect Backdrops for Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies

Historic Smithville NJ at The Village Greene/Facebook

Spending all day, everyday this holiday season stuck on the Hallmark Channel? Don't you watch and think there are so many South Jersey towns that would make for great Christmas movies?

We do. After seeing Washington Street Mall in Cape May pop up (briefly) in a 2022 Hallmark Channel movie called 'Christmas at the Golden Dragon', we thought of 10 more places right here in South Jersey Hallmark would find rich with movie inspiration.

Take a look below and let us know what South Jersey town YOU think would make for a romantic Hallmark movie.

11 SJ Towns with Perfect Backdrops for Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies

The Hallmark Channel needs look no further than these quaint South Jersey towns for inspiration for a Christmas movie.

