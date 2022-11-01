A 2021 stock market scandal is the focus of a new movie filming in New Jersey. These are the big names the project has brought to the Garden State.



The film is all about the 2021 GameStop stock scandal.

The movie is reportedly an adaptation of the book 'The Anti-Social Network: The GameStop Short Squeeze and the Ragtag Group of Amateur Traders That Brought Wall Street to Its Knees'.

Good thing producers shortened the movie title to just two words, 'Dumb Money', lol.

Since I'm not very good at explaining finance, here's how vox.com breaks down what happened with the GameStop short squeeze last year: 'An army of traders on the Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets helped drive a meteoric rise in GameStop’s stock price in recent days, forcing halts in trading and causing a major headache for the short sellers betting against it and banking on the stock falling. It’s a captivating David vs. Goliath story.'

The retelling of that nightmare for the big screen is in the hands of director Craig Gillespie, who produced the Oscar-nominated movie 'I, Tonya', and directed 'Cruella'.

Starring in the film are a number talented Hollywood actors, including Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen, both of whom Gillespie worked with on 'I, Tonya' and the Hulu series 'Pam & Tommy'. Stan has ties to New Jersey as an alum of Rutgers University, according to NJ.com.

Also on board are Shailene Woodley of 'Big Little Lies', 'Superstore' actress America Ferrara, former SNL star Pete Davidson, and Anthony Ramos from 'Hamilton'.

From Monday, October 31st to Thursday, November 3rd, 'Dumb Money' will be filming in Morris County, Essex County, and Hudson County here in Jersey, including at St. Elizabeth University in Morris Twp., NJ.com reports.

Keep scrolling to see the cast of 'Dumb Money' you might spot in the Garden State this week.

