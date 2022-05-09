Is it 1994 all over again? Pulp Fiction co-stars Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman have reunited in New Jersey. Here's what's up with that.



This wasn't a social visit.

The actors were spotted in Jersey City last Monday filming at Neptune Bakery & Deli for a new project called Kill Room, NJ.com reports.

Jackson's and Thurman's roles in this movie will be a far cry from "Fiction's" Jules Winnfield and Mia Wallace.

Kill Room is reportedly a dark comedy about "a hitman, his boss, an art dealer and a money-laundering scheme that accidentally turns the assassin into an overnight avant-garde sensation, one that forces her to play the art world against the underworld," according to iMDb.

So, while Thurman's role as an assassin might not align with Mia Wallace, it could certainly bring up memories of The Bride from Kill Bill.

The movie also stars Joe Manganiello.

Jackson also dined at Lassoni Italian restaurant in North Arlington in Bergen County last week, where he took some time to pose for photos with the staff.

Have you spotted a celebrity filming a movie or TV series in New Jersey? Let us know!

