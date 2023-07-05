One July Day Many Years Ago Was The Hottest In Recorded History In New Jersey

There are going to be a lot of hot days to complain about this month. After all, it's July in New Jersey. And July is the month that produced the hottest temperature ever recorded in New Jersey.

Photo by Jarosław Kwoczała on Unsplash Photo by Jarosław Kwoczała on Unsplash loading...

There's hot, and then there's that really angry feeling hot that we only feel in New Jersey as the temperature approaches triple digits. It doesn't happen often, but when it does, it's usually memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Then there was that one day many, many years ago that stayed literally burned into the memory of any of those who experienced it. It was the hottest the temperature had ever risen to in the recorded history of New Jersey.

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash loading...

The record books at Infoplease take us back to July 10, 1936, to a little Garden State town known as Runyon. This Middlesex County town holds the record for the highest temperature ever in New Jersey.

On that date, the temperature was recorded to hit 110 degrees, and let's remember, this is well before the heat index, so we're talking 110 degrees as a straight temperature.

Photo by Sharad Bhat on Unsplash Photo by Sharad Bhat on Unsplash loading...

Twenty-three years before that scorching day, the hottest temperature the USA had ever seen, 134 degrees was registered in Death Valley.

That temperature remains to this day as the hottest ever recorded on Earth, although Yale Climate Connections says there is controversy about the reliability of the reading from over 100 years ago.

Photo by Hans Reniers on Unsplash Photo by Hans Reniers on Unsplash loading...

Many experts consider the 130 degrees recorded at Furnace Creek in Death Valley on July 9th, 2021 as the record holder, but at that point, you'd have to be a scientist to argue over those temperatures.

If the temperature is hitting 130, no one is going to be happy about it.

