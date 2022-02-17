How Cute is Ocean City NJ’s Mermaid Boot Camp For Girls?

This might just be the cutest and coolest summer camp for girls: Mermaid Boot Camp!

It's happening this summer in Ocean City, New Jersey!

Imagine the fun your preteen will have swimming around and playing with friends - while being trained as a mermaid!

Mermaid Boot Camp is run by Bowfish Studios and they have several weeks set aside for fun in the water this coming summer. You can discover more about Mermaid Boot Camp on their website and their Facebook page.

Here's a video that recaps Mermaid Boot Camp - we assume from last summer:

Now, doesn't that look like fun for the kids?

