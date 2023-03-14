Surprising Study Results Tell Us Exactly How Exhausted We Are In New Jersey

We are a lot of things here in New Jersey. We are smart, we are fun-loving, and no one would ever deny that we are very, very tired.

Photo by Sander Sammy on Unsplash

There are so many things about New Jersey living that really make the Garden State an exhausting place to live. Just think about your typical day.

It starts with all the things that come with having a family. There are schedules to memorize, there are after-school activities to coordinate, and there are driving assignments that must be confirmed. and all of that is before your first sip of coffee.

Photo by Nabeel Syed on Unsplash

Then you have to crawl into your car, knowing you're going to have to deal with bad and rude drivers, and traffic jams where you expect them, and where you least expect them as well.

Then there's the random construction, and you haven't even gotten to work yet. Throw in a demanding boss, 12 hours of work that you are supposed to squeeze into 8 hours, and then you get to crawl into your car and tackle the ride home, which is the exact reverse of this morning's nightmare.

Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash

And now you have to execute all those family plans you made this morning. And now a national study of the most exhausted states in America tells us we're not very tired at all. Wait, what?

Is it even possible that New Jersey is not the #1 most exhausted state in the nation? Not only aren't we #1, but Zippia says we are the 25th most exhausted, literally the middle of the pack.

Photo by Miikka Luotio on Unsplash

The results were based on hours worked, hours slept, and the percentage of residents who have a commute over one hour, along with other factors.

I would demand a recount. but I'm just too tired to pursue it.

