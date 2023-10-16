Just How Many Are On That Legendary South Jersey Hubcap Pyramid?

The southern-most part of the Garden State is actually a pretty quirky place. Some people call sub sandwiches "hoagies," there's a debate on whether it's called "the shore" or "the beach," and people can't decide whether or not Wawa is a gas station or convenience store. Spoiler alert: it's both.

With that being said, there are also some pretty random aspects of this part of the state that locals find so endearing. A few of those things happen to be found in the most weirdest places. I'm referring to the most random roadside attractions.

Get our free mobile app

Whether we're talking about Lucy the Elephant or Storybook Land, South Jersey's got quite its fair share of weird, albeit lovable, places to stop along several beaten paths. One of them is the epic (and GIANT) roadside pyramid made all out of hubcaps.

If you've ever been driving down Route 322 in Mays Landing, there's no way you missed it. This thing sticks out like a sore thumb. You'll find on the stretch of road near where Malaga Road and Route 322 meet. It's just north of Weymouth.

The pyramid is comprised of a bunch of different hubcaps and soars a whopping 30 feet in the air at least. It sits about eight to ten feet from the road. The pyramid has definitely seen better days, but it's still a cool sight to see.

I drove by the pyramid the other day and found myself wondering how many hubcaps actually were used to construct this thing. So, I did a little digging. I came to find out that Route 322's hubcap pyramid holds about 412 different hubcaps. That's more than a few, huh??

To find out more about this quirky South Jersey landmark, take a look below!

Source: Facebook

These 14 Black Horse Pike Eyesores in South Jersey Need to Go Now While many businesses have thrived on the Black Horse Pike between the 42 Freeway and Atlantic City, many have not. Let's take a look at some of the worst eyesores that need to be dealt with.