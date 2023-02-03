Our 24th Cat Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon has officially come to a close.

We cannot thank all of our amazing Partners in Hope, both old and new. Because of you, we are able to keep St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's mission going...Finding Cures. Saving Children.

THANK YOU!

Seriously, we cannot say thank you enough to our amazing South Jersey community and generous sponsors for another successful radiothon.

For the 24th Annual Cat Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon, we raised $148,729!!

South Jersey, we thank you.