In my opinion, the unusually high temperatures this season has really made the winter season move quite quickly.

Before we know it, the Spring and Summer seasons will be here.

With that, we will all want to get outside and start enjoying the perks and benefits of living at the Jersey Shore.

One of the many advantages is outdoor dining.

We all have our favorite spots.

Some of my favorites include Chef Mike's ABG in South Seaside Park.

Chef Mike's ABG may be the restaurant that is closest to the water.

You are literally steps away from the ocean and right up against the dunes.

Not only that, but the cuisine at ABG is second to none. I've never had a less than five-star meal at Chef Mike's.

In Monmouth County, Rooney's in Long Branch is the go-to for me.

Whether you want to be partially covered or right out in the open on the patio, Rooney's will please.

The seafood dishes at Rooney's are spectacular. Good luck finding parking on a nice summer evening.

A friend of mine is looking for a wedding reception venue and she and her fiance went to their number one choice first.

It was at about three in the afternoon. As they approached the entrance they were shocked to find the doors locked.

At first, they thought maybe the restaurant was closed for President's Day, but that doesn't happen very often.

That's when my friend texted me in a panic. The text read "please tell me River Rock in Brick isn't closed for good because the doors are closed and locked."

photo: River Rock Restaurant & Marina Bar photo: River Rock Restaurant & Marina Bar loading...

In fact, River Rock hasn't been open since February 13 which has made many nervous, including yours truly.

Is River Rock in Brick closed permanently?

After reaching out to my friends at River Rock, I am can tell you definitely that the restaurant is closed...for just one more week.

Now that NFL season is over, and before River Rock is packed as the weather gets warmer, they are making some improvements to the dining room.

They are also sprucing things up for the upcoming Summer '23 season.

RR will be back open on Monday, February 27.

Breathe easy, my friend. All is good in Brick. Can you imagine not having sushi or a pie on the deck this summer? I can't.