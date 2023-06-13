This Is New Jersey’s Absolutely Best Italian Restaurant For 2023

Saying that one New Jersey Italian restaurant is better than all the other ones we have in the Garden State is a bold announcement and one that is sure to be met with a good helping of disagreement.

Photo by Jakub Kapusnak on Unsplash Photo by Jakub Kapusnak on Unsplash loading...

There is so much passion for Italian food in New Jersey, and so many of us have our absolute favorite Italian restaurant, that it stands to reason that most of us will disagree with this proclamation made by Lovefood.

These foodie experts are well-respected, and if they say this restaurant has the best Italian food in the state, we're definitely going to want to give it a try. But it still may make us change our mind about our favorite Italian place.

Photo by Nerfee Mirandilla on Unsplash Photo by Nerfee Mirandilla on Unsplash loading...

And that's alright since there is no limit on how much great Italian food we can have here in New Jersey. So, which Italian restaurant got the nod in this article?

It's this great little place in New Brunswick called Catherine Lombardi, and there is no question that the food there is absolutely amazing.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The funny thing is if you ask 100 New Jersey residents which Italian restaurant was the best in the state, you might come up with 99 different answers. Doesn't that fact alone make those of us who live in New Jersey the luckiest people alive?

For me, I am just fine with not crowning one particular Italian restaurant the best in the state. But I am pretty big on crowning New Jersey the Italian food capital of America, and I don't think any of us would argue with that.

15 Beloved New Jersey Italian Restaurants Too Delectable Not to Try

The Most Delicious Italian Restaurants in Monmouth County