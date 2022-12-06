It’s Just Happened, Again! Another Shooting In Atlantic City, NJ

This is becoming a deeply disturbing epidemic in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Well placed confidential Atlantic City Police Department sources have confirmed that there has been yet another shooting in Atlantic City.

The shooting took place in the 7:00 p.m. hour on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 on the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue in Atlantic City.

We have confirmed that the shooting victim is alive and has been transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division.

As we file this report, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit were in route to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division to interview the shooting victim.

We have also confirmed that the shooting victim is a male, whose identity has not yet been released to the public.

This latest violent incident is being managed as a joint investigation of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit.

This is a developing story.

We will provide updates as we obtain additional information.

SOURCE : Atlantic City Police Department

