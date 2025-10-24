Our hearts go out to the Voorhees Police Department as they’ve announced the passing of a true hero, K-9 Ruck, who served alongside his partner, Sgt. Sacavitch, from his graduation at the K-9 Academy in 2015 until his passing.

11 Years Of Service And Dedication

Over the last 11 years, Ruck became more than just a working dog. He was a teammate, a demonstration star, and a smiling presence in the community. He was a beloved member of the force.

During his career he was narcotics-trained, participated in numerous tracks and searches, and helped with so many demonstrations that educated and connected with residents across Voorhees Township.

A Partner, A Friend, A Community Icon

Behind the badge and the uniform, Ruck brought something more: a friendly and happy demeanor that brought smiles to everyone he met, from school kids on demo days to residents at local events. He and Sgt. Sacavitch were more than a handler-dog team, they were family, working side by side through calls, drills, and daily patrol life.

Ruck’s service went beyond the township: he appeared on the cover of the January 2020 edition of Police K‑9 Magazine, showcasing just how extraordinary his career was. His work representing our department on a national level is something we in South Jersey can be proud of.

With Love And Gratitude

To Ruck: thank you. Thank you for your service, your wagging tail, your readiness to jump into action, and the comfort you brought to your partner and our community.

You left pawprints on everyone’s hearts. To Sgt. Sacavitch: our thoughts and prayers are with you as you mourn the loss of your partner, your friend, your family member.

Rest well, Ruck. You were the goodest boy, for sure, and you will be deeply missed.

