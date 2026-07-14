A South Jersey family is hoping for answers after a 16-year-old boy from Linwood was reported missing.

The Linwood Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for the missing teenager and to contact authorities immediately if he is seen. The department shared the alert on Facebook Monday as officers continue searching for the juvenile.

Missing Teen Last Seen Wearing Gray Under Armour Jacket

Police say the missing teen is a 16-year-old Hispanic male. He was last seen wearing a gray Under Armour jacket, black pants, and brown-and-yellow Adidas shoes. Authorities also say he currently has a brown afro-style haircut.

At this time, police have not released additional details about where he was last seen or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Here Is How You Can Help

Anyone who spots someone matching the teen's description is urged to call 911 immediately or contact the Linwood Police Department at (609) 927-5252.

Even if you don't recognize him, sharing this story or the Linwood Police Department's Facebook post could help put the information in front of someone who does. Missing person cases are often solved because someone notices a shared post or recognizes a description.

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The teen's family and the Linwood community are hoping for his safe return. This remains a developing story, and we'll provide updates if police release additional information.

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