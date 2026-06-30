Police Ask For Public’s Help Finding Missing 15-Year-Old From Woodbury, NJ

Police Ask For Public’s Help Finding Missing 15-Year-Old From Woodbury, NJ

Woodbury Police Department|Canva

Woodbury police are asking the public to help find a missing 15-year-old who may be in Camden after she left home over the weekend and never returned.

The Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 15-year-old Emya Smith.

Police say Emya left her home around 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, and has not returned. Investigators believe she may be in the Camden area.

15-Year-Old Missing From Woodbury, Any Info Could Help Bring Her Home

At this time, no additional information about the circumstances of her disappearance has been released.

Anyone who has seen Emya or knows where she may be is urged to contact authorities right away. Even information that may seem minor could help investigators locate her safely.

Police are encouraging residents throughout South Jersey to share Emya's information in hopes of reaching someone who may have seen her.

Share This Info To Bring Emya Home

As always with missing child cases, the faster information reaches the public, the better the chances someone recognizes her or knows where she may be.

Anyone with information about Emya Smith's whereabouts should contact Gloucester County Dispatch immediately at 856-845-0064.

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Filed Under: Gloucester County, Missing Girl, Missing Teen, Police Department, South Jersey Trending, Woodbury
Categories: AC, Community, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

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