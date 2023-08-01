This past weekend, a few of my friends came up to the Jersey Shore for the first time ever for a few days.

And yes, I say up to the Shore since they all traveled from Maryland and Virginia.

While we were enjoying everything a gorgeous few days on the beach had to offer, we also had a pretty intense experience in the water that was a little concerning.

While cooling off in the water, we noticed we were slowly being surrounded by jellyfish.

Although fascinating to look at, the last thing any of us wanted was to get stung, needless to say, we were out of the water as fast as we could be.

Turns out, this summer has been a big one for jellyfish here at the Jersey Shore.

According to Patch, there are two main types of jellyfish that inhabit the waters in New Jersey; Sea Nettles and Bay Nettles.

They [nettles] are bell-shaped and pale white, and can have reddish markings, and they have long thin tentacles around the edge of the bell. An adult can have a bell to up to 8 inches in diameter, with 24 tentacles several feet long, the institute said. Nettles are whiter where the water is more brackish, with the red and even purple more visible in saltier water ~Patch

According to Patch, these nettles have increased in population over the past two decades and there are a few reasons for this.

An increase in dock pilings and bulkheads which exerts say make great nesting grounds, as well as changes to the bay itself.

What To Do If You Get Stung By A Jellyfish At The Jersey Shore

I've always thought, thanks to an episode of the show Friends, that if you or someone you knew got stung by a jellyfish, relieving yourself on the inflicted area would help with the sting.

That's not really the case.

According to Patch, if you do get stung by a jellyfish there are some simple, not as weird steps you can take.

Immediately after the sting, apply white vinegar. This stops any stinging cells that have not fired in the tentacles. Rinse the sting area with the salt water you are in (bay or ocean) to gently wash away any tentacles. DO NOT USE BOTTLED WATER to do this, the OSMOTIC SHOCK WILL CAUSE THOSE STINGING CELLS TO FIRE AND CONTINUE TO STING. Take a clean cloth/towel and wipe the area clean.~Patch

I had no idea that bottled water has a negative impact on a jellyfish sting!

We've definitely seen an increase in Seaside, everytime my wife and I sit by the bay and drink coffee we notice a ton of these nettles swimming around.