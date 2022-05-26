The Millville, New Jersey landmark, Jim's Lunch, is about to close out its 99th season in business! We're clueing you in on the last day to get your grub on!



Before two weekends ago, I had never eaten at Jim's Lunch. I know, a TRAVESTY on my part, especially since my husband was born and raised in Millville.

He doesn't ask to do anything special on his birthday very often, but this year he had a craving for take-out from Jim's Lunch to take to Glasstown Brewery over at Millville Airport.

Jim's Lunch/Facebook Jim's Lunch/Facebook loading...

We ordered some very simple food. Just wings, cheesesteak, and a BLT with fries. I'd heard about Jim's Lunch's die-hard fans and the food that has had generations dining there for breakfast lunch and dinner for nearly 100 years. It all finally clicked when I walked inside to pick up our food and saw every table, booth, and seat FILLED. The phone was ringing off the hook and the kitchen was BUSY. Right at that moment, I couldn't WAIT to sink my teeth into that BLT, lol. And, it didn't disappoint. Wow. I can't believe I now have to wait until October to go BACK!

Upon leaving, I noticed a big sign about Jim's closing for summer. That's also something I didn't know they did!

Well, Saturday, May 28th will be your last day to nosh at Jim's Lunch until it reopens Monday, October 10th, marking the start of the establishment's 100th year in business!

TSM South Jersey TSM South Jersey loading...

So, if you want a platter, say, Salisbury steak, roast stuffed turkey, or prime rib, ya best get to Jim's before 6 p.m. on Saturday and all the chow is gone!

Jim's Lunch/Facebook Jim's Lunch/Facebook loading...

