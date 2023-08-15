Joe and Jahna’s Exclusive Backstage Interview with Jason Aldean in Atlantic City

The TidalWave Music Festival on the Atlantic City Beach on August 12th featured a headlining appearance by singer Jason Aldean.

Aldean, of course, has been the subject of criticism for his song, "Try That in A Small Town." If you've never heard the song, here it is:

My Cat Country 107.3 Morning Show Co-Host Jahna and I got the chance to spend some time talking with Aldean backstage at the Atlantic City show.

There were no limits on the type of questions we could ask Jason, so we dove right into the reaction that's been happening to his song.

We also talked about his neighbors, his heroes, and those in the country music community he looks up to. Here's the interview:

A Georgia native, Aldean has been making hits in country music for close to twenty years. He's had 27 number-one singles and has been nominated and won countless awards.

See Inside Jason Aldean's Spectacular Florida Beach House Jason Aldean 's beach house in Santa Rosa, Fla., sits right on the Gulf of Mexico.

Aldean paid $4.1 million for the new 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,452-square-foot beach house. The spectacular property affords the singer and his family the opportunity to walk out their back door and down a bridge to their own private beach, and the exterior of the villa features a courtyard with iron gates that includes gas lanterns, a swimming pool and a fountain.

The home's interior includes a downstairs with an open floorplan and oversized windows, chiseled stone floors, a gourmet kitchen, a bedroom and study and a fireplace, with coffered ceilings throughout. The upstairs of the home includes two separate master bedrooms that both overlook the Gulf, as well as two more bedrooms that each have their own attached bathrooms.

The stunning home is also set for whatever weather might blow in from the Gulf. Built in 2005, the house features all-impact windows and doors, as well as Geo-Thermal heating and cooling, cellulose insulation, foam ceiling and floor insulation and more.