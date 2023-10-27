Leave Cat Country Morning Show’s Joe and Jahna a Voice Mail
I know.
We know.
You try to call us during the Cat Country Morning Show and one of two things happed: The phone is busy, or we don't answer.
If we don't answer, we're either talking on the radio (hey!) or we're talking on one of the other phone lines.
We have multiple phone lines, and usually, they're all ringing.
So, you can't reach us? What do you do?
Now, you can leave us a voicemail!
The easiest way to do that is right on the Cat Country 107.3 APP!
When you open up the App, tap on those 3 little lines in the upper left-hand corner. (Are those lines actually called something?)
When you tap, a menu will appear. Just tap on "Joe and Jahna's Voice Mail.
That takes you to the Open Mic screen. Just hit the REC button and record your message. When you're done, hit the REC button again, then hit the SUBMIT RECORDING BUTTON. That's it, you're done!
You should know that anything you record may be used on the radio.
So, what is the Voice Mail option for?
Pretty much anything!
If you want to comment on a topic, please do!
If you want to submit a birthday, please do!
If you want to say something nice about our show - or not nice, please do!
Before your record, please do this
Please say your name and where you live (city or town)
Do you want to record something, but don't know what to record?
Here's an example: "Hi, this is (your name) from (your town) and I wake up with Joe and Jahna on Cat Country 107.3:
Again, whatever you send us, we may use on the air. Or we may not. We may call your mom and play it for her!
Thank you!
LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter
Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff