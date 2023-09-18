Actor Kelsey Grammer returns to popular NJ bar to serve beer

🍺 Actor Kelsey Grammer will be at a popular bar in Brick this Thursday

🍺 He will be serving his brand of Faith American beer

🍺 Grammer will debut a new brew

BRICK — You wanna be where everybody knows your name?

Now you have a chance to sing the theme song to "Cheers," the sitcom that ran on NBC from 1982 to 1993, while welcoming one of the actors from the show at a local bar this week.

Mantoloking Road Alehouse, Brick, Sept. 2022 (Jen Ursillo)

Kelsey Grammer, who played Dr. Frasier Crane on the series, and who went on to star in his own spinoff, “Frasier,” for 11 seasons on NBC from 1993 to 2004, will be returning to Mantoloking Road Alehouse in Brick on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

For about an hour and a half, Grammer will be pouring his own brand of Faith American beer for patrons, said Mark Zarrilli, who co-owns MRA with his brothers Rich and Anthony. The trio has deep roots in Brick Township and in the community.

The Zarrilli Brothers, owners of Mantoloking Road Alehouse, Brick, Sept. 2022 (Jen Ursillo)

Grammer will be debuting his new brew, “Calico Moonlight,” a double IPA, which has quickly grown in popularity, Zarrilli said. This Thursday will be MRA’s first chance to put Calico Moonlight IPA on tap.

“Calico Moonlight continues our salute to the strength and courage of the Calico Men. Men on the brink, freedom-minded men, who swore allegiance to a just cause as they rode into this singular, distinct page of American History,” said Grammer on his Faith American Brewing website.

Faith American at Mantoloking Road Alehouse, Brick, Sept. 2022 (Jen Ursillo)

However, MRA has been offering Grammer’s three other Faith American brews for the past two years. “They have become a staple at our place with a large local following,” Zarrilli said.

The three brews being served are Faith American Ale (a hearty brew), Calico Man IPA (hoppy), and Faith American Blue Hazy IPA (which has a blueberry tint and is MRA’s best-seller), Zarrilli added.

Faith American Brewing Co. was founded by Grammer in 2015 in Margaretville, New York. He always had a love for the Catskills where he spent many days as a boy.

Kelsey Grammer pouring his Faith American beer at Mantoloking Road Alehouse, Brick, Sept. 2022 (Jen Ursillo)

“Kelsey Grammer is an American treasure. Here at the MRA, we appreciate his time and dedication to his brewery. We look forward to assisting Kelsey to grow his brand and introduce our customers to his outstanding Ale and craft beers,” Zarrilli said.

This is the second time Grammer has visited Mantoloking Road Alehouse in Brick. He appeared there on Sept. 10, 2022.

NJ 101.5’s news anchor, Jen Ursillo was in attendance. “Grammer poured me a couple of beers and we had a lovely conversation about “Cheers”, “Frasier,” radio, and life.”

Check out my story here.

NJ 101.5's Jen Ursillo with actor Kelsey Grammer at Mantoloking Road Alehouse, Brick, Sept. 2022 (Jen Ursillo)

If you missed Grammer the first time around, make sure you get to MRA in Brick this Thursday

Raise a pint of Faith American brew with friends, and get together in a place “where everybody knows your name.”

