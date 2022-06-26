Lesley Stahl, CBS Tape Segment at Funny Farm Animal Rescue

The national media's curiosity about Mays Landing's own Funny Farm Animal Rescue continues.

Acclaimed national journalist Lesley Stahl, best known for her role as a correspondent on CBS News newsmagazine 60 Minutes, recently spent two days touring and recording an interview with Funny Farm Animal Rescue's Laurie Zaleski which will air on CBS.

In a Facebook post, the Funny Farm Rescue breaks the news that Stahl and a tv crew spent two days at the Mays Landing animal rescue doing a segment that will air shortly.

We are so excited to announce that Lesley Stahl from CBS Sunday Morning News was at the Funny Farm and did a wonderful interview and tour around the Funny Farm with Laurie!

The recorded segment is scheduled to air on CBS Sunday Morning between 9 am-10:30 am Sunday, July 3.

Laurie must be getting used to the national spotlight after touring parts of the country to promote the book and giving interviews with the Washington Post, New York Daily News, New York Post, and ABC News, and being featured in a recent four-page spread in People Magazine.

Read about People Magazine's article on Laurie Zaleski

The interest in Zaleski and Funny Farm comes after the publishing of her nationally popular memoir Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals.

The book details Laurie’s life of keeping promises, fulfilling dreams, and rescuing every type of animal.

The memoir tells how Annie McNulty, Laurie's mom, fled from a nightmarish marriage with few skills, no money or resources, dragging three kids behind her, and accumulating hundreds of cast-off animals on the way.

From that humble beginning, many animals have been given a second chance at life and found a good home at South Jersey's Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary.

The story, in a nutshell, is that Laurie's mom Annie had a dream to run an animal rescue. From girlhood, Laurie was determined to help make the dream come true.

Thirty years later as a successful businesswoman, she did it, buying a 15-acre farm in the Pinelands. She was planning to relocate her mom and her caravan of ragtag rescues―horses and goats, dogs and cats, chickens and pigs―when Annie died, just two weeks before moving day.

In her heartbreak, Laurie resolved to make her mother's dream her own. In 2001, she established the Funny Farm Animal Rescue. Today, she carries on Annie’s mission to save abused and neglected animals.

Congratulations to Laurie and her team on this latest exposure of the good work at Mays Landing's Funny Farm Animal Rescue!

